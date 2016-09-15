EDUCATION AWARDS: House of ‘magic’ where little ones learn a lot

The dedicated staff at Tulip Pre-School Spalding had no idea as to whose nomination it was that led to them winning the Pre-School Staff Award in 2015.

But whoever it was won the award judges over with their description of the pre-school, based at St Nicolas Church Hall in The Vista, as a place where “the team goes the extra mile” and where “you really can see magic happening”.

Parents, grandparents and carers can start thinking now of pre-schools in South Holland, Bourne, the Deepings and villages south of Boston where staff make a significant contribution to children taking their first steps in learning.

The Lincolnshire Free Press is proud to sponsor this award and editor Jeremy Ransome said: “Having three children who are all educated locally, I know what a huge part pre-school and school plays in the life of a child.

“When your little boy or girl gets home and all they talk about is what ‘I got to do today’, rather than what they have to do, then you know they are both enjoying their learning and being set up to do well in the future.

“That is why the Lincolnshire Free Press has decided to sponsor the Pre-School Staff Award itself, to recognise the contributions that either an individual or team of staff has made to the success and achievements of a pre-school over the last 12 months.”

Nomination forms are available from pre-schools and schools across South Holland, as well as the Deepings, Bourne and the following villages in the Boston Borough area - Algarkirk, Bicker, Fosdyke, Frampton, Kirton, Sutterton and Swineshead, Wigtoft and Wyberton.

You can also have a nomination form sent to you by emailing winston.brown@jpress.co.uk

After winning the 2015 Pre-School Staff Award, manager Helen Mason of Tulips Pre-school Spalding said: “We have a very committed team who love their job and, most of all, love the children.

“It was such a surprise to have won the award but we are very proud to accept it.”

HOW TO NOMINATE

To nominate a school for an award, request a nomination form by emailing spaldingeditor@jpress.co.uk or call 01775 765419 and we will send one out to you. Please state which category/categories you wish to nominate in