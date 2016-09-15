EDUCATION AWARDS: Commitment needed for Outstanding Sporting Achievement prize

Jonathan Maddox, headmaster of Bourne Grammar Schol, made a startling confession in front of students, staff, governors and parents at the school’s annual sports presentation evening in July.

Mr Maddox said: “When I go into primary schools to talk about our school, I’m never asked about its exam results.

Kayleigh Adams receives the Outstanding Sporting Achievement award from Gordon Chilvers of Double G Clothing, Kings Lynn, at the 2014 Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian Education Awards. Photo by Tim Wilson.

“But I’m always asked about its sports results.”

Whether it is in football, cricket, rugby union, athletics, gymnastics, netball or swimming, sport is the most common way for a school to promote itself.

One young person, or a team of youngsters, whose commitment and accomplishment in sport comes outside of normal school hours will be recognised at this year’s Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian Education Awards in Spalding on Thursday, November 10.

The award is sponsored by Double G Clothing of King’s Lynn, set up in 1993 by Gordon Chilvers and Graham Bennett who had worked together for 20 years before deciding to start up their own clothing distribution company.

The bar is being set higher every year and so to win the Outstanding Sporting Achievement Award would certainly be an outstanding achievement Gordon Chilvers, co-founder and co-director, Double G Clothing

Mr Chilvers said: “Operating initially from a small, 500 square foot unit that within two years had started to supply embroidery and printing, Double G Clothing is now the largest supplier of its kind in the King’s Lynn area.

“All work is produced within our 7,000 square foot warehouse, supplying nurseries, play schools, pre-schools, primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities.

“We supply numerous variations of school clothing and sportswear, but also the likes of banners, gym and book bags, trophies, medals, printed school leavers mugs and clothing, with all orders are quoted at trade prices.

“In addition, we also supply the NHS and RAF, as well as corporate, industrial and sports club sectors which includes a huge percentage of speedway clubs in Great Britain, as well as any operation that requires value for money embroidered or printed items.”

In 2014, the award was presented to Deeping St James triathlete Kayleigh Adams who was the highest-placed Briton at the World Sprint Triathlon Championships in Edmonton, Canada.

Last year, the winner was Donington taekwondo player Megan Hartfil-Allgood just seven months after winning a gold medal at the English Championships in Worcester.

Mr Chilvers said: “Double G Clothing is again very proud to sponsor the Outstanding Sporting Achievement Award and it will be a pleasure to present the winner with their award.

“However, the bar is being set higher every year and so to win this award would certainly be an outstanding achievement.”

Nomination forms are available from schools in South Holland, Bourne, the Deepings, Bicker, Kirton, Sutterton, Swineshead and Wyberton.

HOW TO NOMINATE

To nominate a school for an award, request a nomination form by emailing spaldingeditor@jpress.co.uk or call 01775 765419 and we will send one out to you. Please state which category/categories you wish to nominate in

It’s one, two, three for Deeping St James triathlete Kayleigh Adams

Work of martial arts for Spalding High School student Megan