Ed wins place on USA university programme

Spalding Grammar School sixth former Ed Tranter has won a place on an American summer school that could lead to him gaining a scholorship at one of America’s top universities.

Year 12 student Ed is the first from the Grammar to ever be selected to participate in the Sutton Trust US Programme 2017.

The aim of the programme is to encourage academically talented British students from less well off families to consider studying at American universities. Bentley House Captain Ed beat off competition from over 1,200 students to earn his place.

He was then selected to join a group of 175 studentsat a weekend introductory residential in London. After a series of interviews and tests, he was given the good news that he was in the final 150 and had secured a ticket to fly to America later this month to visit some of the universities there.

He will participate in a summer school in the US at Yale University, spending a week living on campus and will visit Harvard and other US universities in the area.

He will meet with admissions officers to gain insight to the processes involved in US university applications, as well as campus tours at a variety of institutions.

If he is offered a scholarship, his family’s financial situation means he should be able to travel to the US and take part in a four-year undergraduate programme for free.

Ed only started the application eight days before the deadline and had to write six 500 word essays and give a detailed list of 10 extracurricular activities.

He also took the American College Testing exam and scored 31/36, putting him in the top four per cent of all test takers.

He will take two further Scholastic Assessment Tests in October in English Literature and Mathematics.

Ed said: “Both my parents are very proud, my mother overly so – she tells everyone about my place on the US Sutton Trust, even strangers! When I first found out I was so excited. This is such an amazing experience. I can’t wait to go to Yale during the holidays and look at potential colleges.

“I’d like to especially thank Mr Love for his unwavering support throughout my application to the Sutton Trust as well as his continued support for my future applications to US institutions.

“I am most definitely sure that if it wasn’t for his reference, I would not have got a place on the programme.”

To be able to apply for the programme you need at least eight As or A*s in GCSEs (Ed received 7A*s and 4As) and your family income must be below £25,000 per year.

Ed now plans to perform talks for Spalding Grammar students at the beginning of next year to promote the Sutton Trust and to ensure that more students receive this opportunity.