Donington’s Thomas Cowley High School GCSE pupils are outstanding

Hard working students at Donington’s Thomas Cowley High School produced outstanding GCSE results this year.

Head teacher Ian Dawson says there was improvement across the board in all performance measures, beating levels set last year.

Top student Becky Thompson celebrates her eight A*/A grades.

He said: “The students should be extremely proud of their achievements, with many students having made good progress during their time at the school.

“Despite further changes to the Performance Tables and the constraints placed upon eligible qualifications, results across the board have improved from last year.

“Congratulations are due to each and every member of staff who have worked tirelessly to help all the students achieve these outstanding results.

“Early indications show that 55 per cent of students gained A*-C in both English and Maths – 64 per cent of students gained a C or above in Mathematics and 63 per cent of students gained a C or above in English.”

The school is thrilled that they have done so well. Head teacher Ian Dawson

Mr Dawson said progress for the whole cohort was in line with national expectations while progress in English exceeded national expectations.

He said the year group had worked tremendously hard, were a credit to themselves and “the school is thrilled that they have done so well”.

Among outstanding performers were Becky Thompson, with eight A*/A grades, Jas Paling, with seven A*/A grades, and Amber Nichols and Alex Wheaton, who each gained six A*/A grades. Oliver Cowdell also put in a great performance with five A*/A grades.

Becky Thompson (16) has her sights set on a career in engineering “or something like that” and will head off to Stamford College to study Maths, Physics and Chemistry A-levels.

Smiles say it all on GCSE results day at Thomas Cowley High School.

She said: “I am very pleased with my GCSE results. It’s been a lot of hard work but I am glad it paid off, definitely.”

Amber Nichols was one of the students singled out by Mr Dawson for “making remarkable progress from Key Stage 2.”

Her wonderful collection of A*s/As came as a pleasant surprise and she said: “I wasn’t expecting that – it went better than I hoped.”

Amber’s mum and dad, Claire and Simon, were there to share the joy.

Claire said: “It’s brilliant – hopefully we will have a celebration meal somewhere.” And Simon told us: “It’s just what she needs for the future.”

Amber will now go to sixth form or a college to study Psychology and Health and Social Care.

Fellow students singled out for remarkable progress from Key Stage 2 were Nick Uttley, Georgina Hoyle, Leila Vieira and Isobel Faulkner.