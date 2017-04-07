DIY SOS transforms school

Members of staff, parents, governors, and even some of the children, stepped forward to help, with around 60 people dedicating many hours of work over a weekend to spruce up the school in Deeping St James.

Before the refurbishment

The team of volunteers worked hard on all communal areas across the school site, painting and wallpapering, repairing some of the doors and generally creating a brighter, fresher look. The pupils’ old wall mounted clothes pegs were removed and replaced by colourful, individual lockers, while new teaching and learning spaces were created as well as an outdoor work space for the children. The work also included the relocation of the library and the installation of a new media pod.

The enhancement project was themed along the lines of how the area would have looked when it was Linch Field, before the school was built, so, for example, visitors to the school’s new look reception area are now greeted by an impressive woodland scene.

Head teacher Andy Fawkes said: “We were especially grateful to Ed Smith, of Frederick F Smith Builders, for the work they carried out in the Year 3/4 toilets, Mr Dunk and Mr Wisner who kindly fitted the new taps and Jo Hobbs who stayed very late wallpapering into Sunday night. Mr Markham, our site manager, also worked his socks off.”