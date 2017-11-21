Disco lights and glow sticks rock Spalding schools

Have your say

Two primary schools in Spalding are going crazy for clubbercise.

The dance workout with glow sticks and disco lights has proved popular at both Spalding Parish and St John the Baptist Schools.

Clubbercise at St John's Primary School, Spalding.

At Spalding Parish, the new term has seen the launch of an exciting new club offered to parents and carers to take part in with their children.

Family Clubbercise with qualified instructor Alison White is a fun dance fitness class for the whole family.

After two sessions at school, participants have enjoyed dance routines, dance battles, games and lots of fun.

It is the first block of family fitness the school has offered and they hope to offer more, as Year 6 teachers Kim Bird and Amelia Siddall are working hard to promote ‘Health at the heart of SPCEDS’.

Meanwhile, the Friends of St John’s School ran a fun Clubbercise session for the children as part of a virtual firework night.

Alison White again led the session and all children danced the night away to their favourite tracks while waving their glow sticks – a fun and safe way to celebrate fireworks night while exercising.