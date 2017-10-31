Dino delight for pupils (and teachers!)

Foundation Stage and Year 1 children at Spalding Parish Church of England Day School had a special visit from four dinosaurs when the workshop Dino4Hire visited their school.

Among the prehistoric visitors were realistic looking baby Trixie, and Ronnie the four-metre long T-rex.

The highlight was an appearance from Spike, the life-sized three-year-old Spinosaurus, who roared and walked around the school hall.

Teacher Laura McWilliam, who organised the visit, said: “We wanted a fun and educational workshop to support our children’s learning during our first topic of dinosaurs and certainly got that from this outstanding workshop.

“The Foundation Stage children were totally engaged throughout the workshop and learnt so much. Our Year 1 children loved watching the dinosaurs and learnt lots about their diet and how they were adapted to live in their environments.”