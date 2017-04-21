Digging in to help pre-school kids

Staff from the Co-op in Donington swapped groceries for gardening for the day to provide a makeover for Little Pickles pre-school’s allotment and garden.

Sixteen colleagues from the community retailer spent the day painting fences, weeding and digging the allotment area at the Donington pre-school in readiness for planting.

The vegetables plot is designed to provide a fun way to “cultivate” an interest in gardening and encourage understanding about seasonal produce and how food is grown.

Chris Pashley, manager of the Co-op’s Donington food store – who helped to organise the day, said: “The garden is a space for pupils to learn and engage in a creative and fun way.

“We are committed to making a difference locally. The garden presents a host of cross-curricular learning opportunities, but also provides a flavour for the dedication of the farmers and growers who grow the seasonal produce that the children will see on our shelves in store.”

Dawn Parker, a manager at Little Pickles, said: “We are delighted with the support of the Co-op.

“Gardening can enrich the curriculum by providing a creative, practical and first-hand learning experience.

“Hands-on activity also provides opportunity for cross-curricular learning, including developing social and team skills, and promoting science, numeracy, literacy, problem solving and creative writing – above all, it is great fun getting muddy!”