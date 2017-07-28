Den building fun in Weston Hills

Weston Hills C of E Primary School opened its doors to family and friends for a morning of den building in the school grounds.

Many families attended, including dads, grandads and uncles who came along to work with the children, constructing dens from simple household materials.

There were some incredibly creative ideas and there was everything from wigwams to castles.

Everyone then enjoyed a picnic lunch in their dens. It was so much fun that there were lots of requests to repeat it next year.

