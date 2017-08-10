Degree joy for Sarah

Have your say

Former Gleed Girls’ Technology College and South Holland Post 16 centre student Sarah Hemstock has graduated in BA (Hons) Primary Education from Nottingham Trent University with a 2.1 degree.

Sarah, daughter of very proud parents David and Claire Hemstock, of Moulton, is also a former pupil of John Harrox Primary School in the village.

From September she will be teaching a Year 6 class at a school in Boston.