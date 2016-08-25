Deepings School head signs off with ‘positive achievement’ at GCSE

Students at The Deepings School had an extra incentive for success in this year’s GCSE exams, the last under their outgoing Head teacher Richard Trow.

Staff at the school were full of praise for its Year 11 students, stating that they had “worked exceptionally hard and made fantastic progress”.

Among the top achievers were Bryony Hickson with five A*s and five As, Jonathan Allen who recorded six A*s and thre As, Niamh Walker, also with six A*s along with two As and a trio of students, Aaron Jakins, Jennifer Roe and Thomas Mulqueen, who each had three A*s among their grades at GCSE.

Bryony described her results as “world class” and is going onto the school’s sixth form, as is Emma Gibbs whose ten As have set up two years of A‐level studies in Maths, Psychology and Geography, with the hope of going on to university.

Mr Trow, who takes over as Head teacher of Priory City of Lincoln Academy next month, paid special tribute to the school’s Science teachers who helped students, 60 per cent of whom secured either A* or A grades in Biology, 52 per cent with either A* or A in Physics and 48 per cent A* or A in Chemistry. “The Class of 2016 has really focused since September and this has created a positive, achievement-centred culture that has set a great example to the rest of the school,” Mr Trow said.

“We take a great deal of pride in making sure that all students are prepared for the next stage of their education and this year is no exception.

Emma�Gibbs whose ten As have set up two years of Alevel studies�in�Maths, Psychology�and�Geography�at The Deepings School's sixth form.

“Many will stay with us in our ‘state of the art’ Sixth Form, while others have already secured places at one of the high quality colleges in our

area.

“The Deepings School’s new £4 million Science Centre has had its first Year 11 cohort through and the Science team have done an amazing job in securing some fantastic results.”

Head of Science Chris Campbell said ‘I am really proud that the students’ efforts this year have been rewarded with such positive results.

We take a great deal of pride in making sure that all students are prepared for the next stage of their education and this year is no exception Richard Trow, Head teacher, The Deepings School

“Grades in GCSE Triple Science are particularly impressive and I am sure they will inspire our students to study the Sciences at A‐level and beyond.”