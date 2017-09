Staff and pupils at Weston Hills Primary School had a truly splendiferous day dressing up to support Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity.

To celebrate ‘Dahlicious Dress Up Day’ the school was filled with characters from his books, including Twits, Big Friendly Giants, Witches, Willy Wonkas and more.

It was a fun way to raise funds for such a worthy charity and was thoroughly enjoyed by all.