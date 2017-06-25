Dancing fun every hour

Pupils and staff at William Stukeley Primary School in Holbeach carried out a ‘Monday Minute Madness’ day as part of raising money for the NSPCC.

The sponsored event involved pupils at the school dressing up in dance party clothing and on the hour, every hour, carrying out some fabulous dance moves for three minutes.

School groovers

Pupils danced away every time that the bell rang on the day, which was eagerly awaited by all.

Teacher Catherine Cuthbertson said: “The whole day was great fun.

“The funds that they raised were for a very worthwhile charity.”

At 3pm, the four classes that took part in the day – Kingfishers, Woodpeckers, Falcons and Eagles – all came together to carry out the last few dances including well-known tunes Agadoo, Superman and YMCA.