CRowland South View pupils mesmerised by a Messerschmitt

Year 6 pupils of South View Primary School in Crowland, witnessed a flypast by a genuine German Messerschmitt warplane.

Having recently experienced a fascinating day trip to Stibbington, where they played the part of real evacuees, the children were mesmerised by the sight of a plane, which in war time, would have been fighting against the allies.

Not only did they have the chance to see a wartime plane in the air, but they also saw a genuine Rolls Royce Merlin engine of the type used in fighter planes such as Spitfires and Lancasters (see picture above).

Darren Speechley, the owner of the engine, started it up and, with a magnificent roar, it burst into life, taking the children’s breath away.