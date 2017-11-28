Crowland pupils give generously to shoebox appeal and welcome new gym equipment

Pupils at South View School in Crowland were so eager to see their shoebox donations loaded into the van that they asked to help do this themselves.

For weeks the children had been hearing about Operation Christmas Child in their PSHE (personal, social, health and economic) lessons and assemblies, before bringing in their contributions.

Youngsters try out the new gym equipment.

Head teacher Mrs Tomlins said: “The generosity of our local community always astounds me. We counted 169 boxes in total and we still have more to come.

“We have received donations not only from our children and their families, but also from preschools, Crowland Abbey and other members of the community.”

• Key Stage 2 pupils at the school are excited after new fitness equipment, bought by the school’s PTA, arrived.

The gym, consisting of eight pieces of equipment, includes air walkers, cross riders, body twisters and workout steppers and cost just under £9,000.

PE coordinator Mrs Gray said: “This equipment provides the opportunities to improve fitness, stamina, balance and also enhances team work, coordination and social skills. I’m looking forward to seeing the benefits this equipment brings for our children.

Friends of South View committee chair Gina Padmore added: “We have worked extremely hard hosting fundraising events throughout the year and it is brilliant to see that hard work paying off with such a substantial installation.

“We are sure the children will love the new equipment and it will prove to be a great asset for the school for years to come.”