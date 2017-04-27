Clean slate at Spalding Academy as new intake grows

Spalding Academy has been given a fresh start by education officials six months after it slipped back into special report following an inspection.

The school, run by South Lincolnshire Academies Trust (SLAT) since September 2016, was judged to be ‘inadequate’ following a two-day inspection which came just seven weeks after a change of leadership.

FRESH START: Laurence Reilly, Executive Head Teacher of Spalding Academy, with students and senior leadership team members outside the school. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG110117-105TW.

But the Department for Education has agreed to give Spalding Academy a brand new record under Ofsted, separate from that of the former Sir John Gleed School, which was run by the CfBT Schools Trust.

Radical changes at Spalding Academy, made by SLAT leaders who also run Bourne Academy, have led to more than 200 students accepting Year 7 places at the school in September, the highest number in the past four years.

Laurence Reilly, executive headteacher of Spalding Academy, said: “The leadership of Spalding Academy agreed with the Ofsted inspectors in October 2016 that the school’s provision was inadequate.

“This was a reflection of the lack of progress in student outcomes at (the former) Sir John Gleed School over the previous two years, whilst being led by an alternative school trust.

“However, the comments made in Ofsted’s report reflects the positive impact of the significant changes made from September 2016 by the new leadership, with the school now operating in a very similar manner to the consistently successful Bourne Academy.

“The Department for Education has sensibly given the new trust up to three years to embed the changes and show their impact on student outcomes.”

Spalding Academy lead governor Will Hawkins said: “There is an experienced leadership team in place at the school and I am confident that the students, parents and community will see the school continue to move from strength to strength, with increasingly improved outcomes for learners.”