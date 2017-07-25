Class of 2017 leave Holbeach Primary Academy

Have your say

Graduates in Holbeach celebrated the end of their primary education with a ceremony last week.

The special event at Holbeach Primary Academy involved songs, poems and the presentation of certificates and trophies.

Each pupil was also awarded with a sweatshirt to remember their time at the school.

Sue Tulley, teaching assistant, said: “We held our graduation ceremony for year six, attended by pupils, parents, and invited guests.

“The ceremony included sharing memories and experiences throughout their school year.

“They sang songs, and read poems and certificates and trophies were presented.

“The PTFA also presented Year 6 pupils with graduation sweatshirts for the Class of 2017. The ceremony was followed by tea, cakes and the opportunity for memorable photos.”

