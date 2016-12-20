Christmas crafts at Spalding High

Spalding High School held its annual Christmas Craft Fayre. Students from all years and staff sold their Christmas crafts over a three day extravaganza. As well as showcasing creative talent, business acumen was very much to the fore as students managed marketing, costing and design.

Organised by Kirsty Lees (Learning Resource Manager), there were 50 stalls selling a variety of handmade crafts. Running alongside the stalls was the Fairtrade Christmas café with hot chocolate and Fairtrade treats.

The Christmas Craft Fayre, now in its eighth year, brings the whole school together and promotes festive cheer whilst raising money for various charities.