Children explore story of Joseph through drama, music, dance and craft

For the eighth year running the Elloe East Deanery organised an event for all Year 4 children from 16 primary schools, as part of its Mission work.

Over three days, each school visited Gedney Victory Hall for half a day. This year over 370 children thoroughly enjoyed a range of experiences.

Karl Gernert of Act II runs a drumming workshop

The children explored the story of Joseph, from the Old Testament, through drama, music, dance and craft.

The activities were delivered by professional theatre company ACT II and freelance dance instructor and choreographer Katrina Brackenbury.

The project, organised by a small committee, is funded by the Mary Bass Charity Trustees, the Diocese’s Transformation Fund and all the churches in the Deanery.

At the end of every session each group gave a very confident performance to everyone of what they had learnt and created during their session.

The children were given a T-shirt as a permanent reminder of their involvement in the event.