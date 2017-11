Have your say

Youngsters at Tydd St Mary Primary School have been enjoying Children In Need fundraising and tried their hands at cheerleading.

Cheerleading at Tydd St Mary Primary School

House captains at the school raised £260 with a non-uniform day, cake sale and games; and a cheerleading competition.

This was also organised by house captains and the winning teams were Kaitlin, Chloe and Madison from Upper Key Stage 2, Isabella and Georgina from Lower Key Stage 2 and Liam, Ava, Amber and Florence from Key Stage 1.