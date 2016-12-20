Chamber, pop choir, ukuleles and all that jazz

University Academy Holbeach held its annual Christmas Concert at All Saints’ Church on Monday evening.

It featured all of the ensembles in school, including Pop Choir, Chamber Choir, Ukulele Orchestra and Jazz Orchestra.

The students performed a range of festive music, including traditional carols with descants to jazz and pop songs.

Over 60 pupils, from Years 7 to 13, were involved and some staff also performed.

Some pupils have only been learning their instruments for a term and others are very experienced and looking toward music at university, so the concert was totally inclusive, which is the ethos of the department: anybody who loves music is welcome to take part.

The church was packed, which was gratifying for the pupils. They have worked so hard this term and especially in the past month, were some have had over ten different concerts at different places.

Head of Music Sam Graper said: “I am very proud of them all; they sang and performed so confidently and with beaming smiles. From the comments afterwards, I know that the audience really enjoyed it too.”

