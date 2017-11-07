Certificates for young readers

A number of children from Spalding Parish Church of England Day School took part in the Summer Reading Challenge organised by The Reading Agency through libraries across the country.

Spalding Library promoted the challenge on visits to the library and leaflets in schools. All children from the age of four were set the challenge to read six library books and visit the library over the summer, collecting special stickers and incentives along the way. The last reward was a ‘Animal Agents’ Medal’.

The library hosted a range of engaging activities for the children to take part in each time the children visited the library.

They made a character which they moved each visit to indicate how many books they had read so far. There were also competitions to take part in along the way.

Some children attended sessions to design their own T-shirts or leave their teddy bears for a sleep over in the library. It was ‘Reading for Pleasure’ at its very best within our local community.

The children who completed the Summer Reading Challenge were invited back into the library to receive their certificates.

Everyone from the school who took part in the challenge at Spalding Town Library will now go in a prize draw back at school to win a book linked to the school’s recommended reading lists.