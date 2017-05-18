Bourne special school ready for ‘smooth transition’ on pupil transport

A new “one school, one provider” model of pupil transport is to start at the Willoughby School in Bourne later this year.

The change will see a single transport provider, Mark’s Passenger Services of Lincoln, be responsible for taking pupils entitled to home to school transport at Willoughby School to and from lessons,

James Husbands, head teacher of Willougby School, said: “We have been working closely with Lincolnshire County Council and Mark’s Passenger Services to ensure that the ‘sole’ transport provider service has a smooth transition and is a successful service.

“We had been aware of the proposed changes for several months and as soon as Mark’s was announced as the provider for Willoughby, we have worked very closely with them for the benefit of the Willoughby pupils.

“I appreciate that this change may be unsettling for parents and carers, but I hope they are reassured that we are working very closely with all concerned to ensure a smooth transition.

“Representatives of Mark’s Passenger Services attended the Willoughby’s Parents Evening on May 3 to answer any queries or questions from parents and further meetings are planned in the summer term.

“Feedback from schools that have already been through this process has been very positive and we look forward to a long and productive relationship with Mark’s.”