Bourne Grammar School defy ‘grade inflation’ axe with Francesca and Adam’s GCSE clean sweep

More than 150 students at Bourne Grammar School have helped keep its standards high at GCSE level today with some impressive results.

Year 11 students set themselves up for further education, with no fewer than 74 of them having achieved at least one A* grade amongst their ten or 11 GCSE

results, almost half of the year.

Flying highest were Francesca Gardner, of Bourne, and Adam Hawkins, of Baston, who both completed a clean sweep of GCSE A* grades.

Hot on Francesca and Adam’s trail were Hannah Scott, of Langtoft, Joseph Cuffling and Emily Fytche, both of Bourne, who each scored ten A* grades, while Alice Calcutt, like Adam of Baston, collected nine A*s.

Overall, of the nearly 1,500 GCSE grades received, 20 per cent were A*s, just over half were As or better and 80 oer cent of all grades achieved were grade B or better.

Parents congratulate their son on his GCSE results at Bourne Grammar School.

Headmaster Jonathan Maddox said: “With grade inflation now a thing of the past and the GCSE examinations becoming significantly more demanding, our students’ work ethic and the first-rate teaching they enjoy shine through in these results.

“We have plenty of students who are capable of top grades, but many too who have had to work exceptionally hard to achieve their excellent results.

“They have been carefully supported and gently encouraged on their way and are now able to celebrate what they have achieved.

“These students can be confident that their results stand them in good stead as they start their A-Level studies at our sixth form in September.

Our students’ work ethic and the first-rate teaching they enjoy shine through in these results. Jonathan Maddox, Headmaster, Bourne Grammer School

“I also look forward to welcoming students from many other local schools into our sixth form who will be enrolling later on today - congratulations to them all.”