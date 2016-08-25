Bourne Academy students and staff toast ‘superb set’ of GCSE grades

A concentration of more academic subjects has paid dividends for Bourne Academy after the number of students achieving the highest GCSE grades went up.

Students collecting their GCSE results this morning found out that 66 per cent of them recorded five or more A* to C grades, a jump of three per cent on last year.

Bourne Academy Year 11 students Phoebe Holliday, Athenna Manzon and Kezia Kirtland with their GCSE results.

Among the teenagers who were beaming with delight were Kezia Kirtland who picked up six A*s and three As, Elinor Thompson and Claire Leverseidge who each

achieved four A*s, and Finn Hudson with three A*s and four As.

There was a particularly strong showing in core subjects such as English Language and Literature, Maths, History, Geography and the sciences, Biology, Chemistry and Physics - the so-called English Baccalaureate (EBacc).

Head teacher Laurence Reilly said “We have yet again achieved a superb set of GCSE results, with 66 per cent of our Year 11 students achieving five or more A* to C grades, including English and Mathematics.

“This is a three per cent rise from 2015, despite the students following an even more demanding curriculum than in previous years, with a greater focus on the academic ‘EBacc’ subjects.

“Although Bourne Academy still promotes vocational subjects and the arts, so many students exceeded their expectations in EBacc subjects, with particular congratulations going to Kezia Kirtland, Elinor Thompson, Claire Leverseidge and Finn Hudson.”