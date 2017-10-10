Bible story fun at Spalding Primary

Spalding Primary School welcomed back the ‘Open the Book’ scheme brought to them by church volunteers.

After a successful first year, the school was keen to invite back members of Spalding Baptist Church, to tell Bible stories in an informative and lively way.

They use drama, mime, props, costumes and even the children themselves.

Recently, ‘God has no favourites’ got the children to think about how they can be a good friend and make sure that no one is left out.

It gave them a chance to join in with the story through actions and making animal sounds.

This links in with one of the school’s current focuses, the value of friendship.

Church children’s worker Debbie Clarke said: “We have been coming into Spalding Primary School for over a year now and love our weekly assemblies.

“The staff and children are always so welcoming, listen attentively and join in with great enthusiasm. It is an absolute pleasure to be here.”

Since it began in 1999, the scheme is now used in 2,000 schools in and around the UK.

