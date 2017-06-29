Award for Kirton school teacher Claire who makes fuinance fun

Claire Fovargue of Kirton Primary has been judged the Moneywise magazine’s Personal Finance Teacher of the Year.

The school now receives £5,000 to spend on equipment after the glittering ceremony in London, hosted by TV presenter Kate Garraway.

The judges thought Claire, who gave up her own time to create a school bank and shop for the children, showed enthusiasm and passion for her project.

She was viewed by the judges as doing a remarkable job, demonstrating a truly innovative approach to helping kids and getting them more confident with money. The way she could demonstrate the impact on the children was absolutely brilliant.

Moira O’Neill, editor of Moneywise, said: “I thought Claire’s entry stood out as being passionate and dedicated. I really loved what she got the kids to do in working in the bank and applying for jobs within the school.”