Author is special guest at Deepings School prize night

The Deepings School welcomed more than 600 guests to its annual presentation evening, where the classes of 2016/17 were presented with certificates to highlight their achievements.

Many students were also awarded additional prizes to represent the whole range of subject areas, sporting achievements and work within the community.

Julian Sedgwick with head boy and girl Isabella Oakley and Alexander Heatley

Making the award presentations was special guest and renowned author Julian Sedgwick, who gave an inspirational address recounting his wide range of experiences as a bookseller, painter, therapist and researcher.

His message was to have an enquiring mind and kind heart and not be afraid to make mistakes along the way – Julian also provided some lively entertainment with his superb knife juggling skills!

During the evening guests listened to some beautiful solo musical performances by students Lucy Gill, Claudia Stevenson and Josie Lincoln – they each performed to an appreciative audience.

The proceedings were overseen by head teacher Richard Lord and a vote of thanks and presentation to Julian was made by head boy and head girl Alexander Heatley and Isabella Oakley.