Athletics fun at Spalding High for primary school stars

Some 240 children in 20 teams from 17 local primary schools participated in the annual Primary Schools Athletics Festival.

The event was put on by the School Games organiser Rupert Gibson in conjunction with Nene Valley Harriers Athletics Club and hosted by Spalding High School.

Triple jump

The School Games is a Government-funded initiative to raise standards and increase participation in physical education and sport.

The event, which aims to give children a first taste of competition in athletics, is designed to foster links between local schools and one local athletics clubs in order to increase participation in community-based sport.

Activities included 400m, 150m and 80m races plus long jump, triple jump, quoit throw and javelin.

Rupert said: “The event was a marvellous display of athletic ability. Thanks to all the children, teachers, club officials and members of staff who made the day possible.

“In particular I would like to thanks the Leadership Academy pupils from Spalding High School Years 7-10 who did a fantastic job officiating the events”.

LInchfield School from Deeping St James won the large schools competition and Moulton Chapel were small schools winners. Monkshouse Spalding were second large school and Sutton St James small schools runner-up.

• Two full pages of pictures in Thursday’s Spalding Guardian.