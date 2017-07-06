Amazing result for NSPCC from dance-a-thon at William Stukeley Primary School

Children at William Stukeley Primary School can consider themselves to be Holbeach’s Lords of the Dance after their phenomenal effort for charity.

A “Monday Minute Madness” activity day at the town school paid rich dividends for the NSPCC as an all-day dance-a-thon raised an astonishing £2,500.

Parents played their part by making sure their children were sent to school dressed for a party and although lessons went on as normal, things were delayed as the music played and the youngsters swayed for the NSPCC fundraiser.

Toni Handson, Year 6 teacher, said: “On the day of the event, every child came to school dressed in their party clothes.

“Then on the hour, every hour throughout the day, music played for three minutes in each classroom and children stopped their learning to get up and dance.

“We are enormously proud of the total raised and are extremely grateful to parents and carers for collecting the sponsorship money.”

The event helped to promote the NSPCC’s work at the school where pupils were visited by Jean Douglas, a fundraiser for the charity, and mascot Buddy, to give them their congratulations.