All the hard work pays off for Reece

Former Donington Thomas Cowley High School student Reece Turner (22) has achieved a First Class BA with honours in Tourism and Events Management at the University of Wolverhampton.

Reece, of Church Drive, Surfleet, who also attended the Post 16 Centre in Spalding, is now studying for his Masters and working towards his PHD to be a lecturer at the University.

He plans to help disabled students or work within the cruise industry.

Reece has worked extremely hard and achieved his success despite disabilities