‘Aim high, work hard and never give up’ is the message for Long Sutton students

Long Sutton’s Peele Community College welcomed back members of its Year 11 Class of 2017 for the annual ACE evening.

Teachers were very interested to hear how the students had grown and developed since the summer, going on to start new courses and jobs and taking those first few steps in following their dreams.

Three former students were special guests and Hollie Atkin, Adam Moulding and Alistair Walsham each told their stories of ‘Life after Peele’.

The experience was uplifting and truly inspiring for students and staff, with the overriding message: “Aim high, work hard and never give up.”

Special awards winners on the evening were: The Christine Barnes Memorial Award – Marshal Taylor; the Governors’ Award for Progress – Chloe Lay; the Governors’ Award for Outstanding Achievement – Adam Horspool; the Community Award – Alice Chidgey.

