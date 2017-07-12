Academy pupils show off their flower power!

Spalding Academy students enjoyed great success in this year’s Springfields Horticultural Society Daffodil Competition.

This was the second year the Academy entered the competition, sponsored by Super Flora. Students were tasked with drawing, painting or taking a photograph of a daffodil or daffodils, in colour or black and white.

In the Year 7 Photograph category, Casey Kilbon won first prize of £25, Libby Mayne was second (£15) and Charli Osborne third (£10).

In the Year 8-10 Photograph category Millie Dowling (Y8) was first (£25), Grace Woods (Y10) second (£15) and Catherine Sheard (Y8) third (£10).

In the Year 7 Paintings and Drawings category, Olivia Amatt was first (£25), Roxana Coltatu second (£15) and Kornel Misiek third (£10).

In the Year 8-10 Paintings and Drawings category, Hollie Steadman (Y9) won (£25), with Ilona Chipala (Y9) second (£15) and Amy Wilson (Y8) third (£10).

For the Best Five Grown Daffodils category, Spalding Academy won first and second prize with prize money of £100 and £50 respectively, kindly given by Springfields Horticultural Society.

