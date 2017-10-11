Academies in Spalding and Holbeach draw hundreds to their open days

Hundreds of families visited Spalding Academy and University Academy Holbeach as the schools opened their doors for prospective Year 7 pupils.

More than 400 families visited Spalding Academy, three times as many as last year, underlining the huge reversal in the school’s fortunes following this year’s record GCSE results.

At Holbeach there were more than 300 families getting a taste of the school’s exceptional and wide-ranging educational facilities, and among them were families from Spalding, Long Sutton and Boston.

Spalding Academy head teacher Laurence Reilly said parents had clearly been attracted by the leap in the five A*-C pass rate, including English and maths, to 51 per cent.

From 2014-2016 the pass rate was between 31 and 32 per cent.

Mr Reilly said: “We were really amazed by the number of visitors who attended our open evening, much more than anticipated and three times as many compared to last year. We had prepared four hundred visitors’ bags and ran out during the evening.

“The interest in Spalding Academy is clearly growing rapidly, as illustrated from the growth in this September’s Year 7 intake, which increased from 160 in 2016 to 230 students in 2017.

“We are currently inviting prospective parents to visit us during the school day in order to find out for themselves how the school has been transformed in just twelve months.”

University Academy Holbeach vice principal Sheila Paige said there were visitors throughout the day and there was a lot of interest from Holbeach as well as further afield.

She said: “We have had interest from Long Sutton and Spalding, and we have had some interest from Boston because people are interested in the school and, obviously, we have some fantastic resources and facilities here.”

The Holbeach school was open during the day and the evening.

Miss Paige said daytime visitors experienced the school’s working environment, watching lessons, and there were workshops in the evening, giving families the chance to have a go at science experiments like glue making as well as see students busy in the construction and motor vehicle workshops.

