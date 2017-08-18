A-Level success for ex Spalding school students and BTEC triumph for Post 16

There were double celebrations as former Sir John Gleed pupils scored A-Level level success at Bourne Academy and students at Spalding Academy’s Post 16 centre posted brilliant BTEC results.

There was a 100 per cent pass rate at BTEC Level 3 for the Post 16, with 94 per cent at merit or above, and 62 per cent at distinction or better. Executive head Laurence Reilly said: “They worked superbly and responded well to the study support provided by their subject teachers and the sixth form team.”

Three Sir John Gleed pupils who transferred to Bourne did well in A-Levels. Chloe Humphrey gained a B in sociology and Cs in psychology and performing arts. Harriet Johnson gained a B in sociology, a C in English language and a distinction in BTEC applied science. Head Boy Jordan Avery achieved A level passes with a C in physics, a D in mathematics and an E in geography.