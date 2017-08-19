A-LEVEL RESULTS: Head delighted with increase in top grades at The Deepings School

Students at The Deepings School put a welcome smile on the face of head teacher Richard Lord just a month after an Ofsted “requires improvement” judgement.

This year’s A-Level cohort produced an overall pass rate of 98 per cent, with 72 per cent of students collecting grades of A* to C, while A* to B grades were achieved by 43 per cent.

A-LEVEL RESULTS DAY AT THE DEEPINGS SCHOOL: Ben Jacklin, of Market Deeping, is heading to Nottingham University. Photo by Jayne Gill.

Assistant head teacher Phil Smith, head of sixth form at The Deepings School, said: “It is with a great sense of pride that we recognise the hard work of the Year 13 students in achieving a strong set of results that will enable them to pursue their aspirations in the future.

“The fact that so many of our students have performed so well is testament to their commitment and desire to realise their potential.”

Head boy Ben Jacklin, of Market Deeping, was delighted with his results of three A*s in maths, further maths and chemistry to confirm his place at Nottingham University to study maths.

Ben said: “I couldn’t be happier with the results that I got, although I never expected to reach heights quite as high as that if I’m honest.

“I definitely couldn’t have achieved these results without the tireless support of the sixth form team so I’m forever thankful to them.

“The celebrations have already begun as most of the sixth form went out celebrating on Thursday night.

“I’m looking forward to Freshers Week at Nottingham University where I’ll be able to properly celebrate the results that got me to there.”

Chloe Harris, of Market Deeping, is heading to York University to study biochemistry after achieving As in biology and chemistry, along with Bs in maths and physics.

A-LEVEL RESULTS DAY AT THE DEEPINGS SCHOOL: Head teacher Richard Lord. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG220916-123TW.

She said: “York was my first choice university so I was very pleased with my results, especially due to the fact that I did four A-levels and also considering the subject combination I chose.

“In hindsight, taking all three sciences and maths was a huge workload so I’m proud of myself for sticking through with them all until the end.

“I’m going to celebrate by going out with my family and seeing my friends before going to the Leeds Festival next weekend.”

Michael Sedgwick, of Deeping St James, is also going on to York University to study chemistry with two A*s in chemistry and maths, as well as As in further maths and physics, to his name.

He said: “I’m incredibly pleased and surprised with my results so, to celebrate, I’m spending time with family and friends before we all leave for university in York.”

The results are evidence of one of the more encouraging observations made by Ofsted in its report about the school which said: “The leadership of teaching, learning and assessment is improving, with leaders taking greater responsibility to improve teaching in their subject areas.”

Mr Lord said: “These examination results reflect the hard work and talent of the students and specialist teaching staff at the Deepings School.

“We would also like to recognise the very supportive roles of the students’ parents and carers.

“I would like to congratulate everybody involved on their achievements and efforts as these results mean that the vast majority of students will be able to progress on to their first-choice university.

“For many, this means some of the very best universities in the country and we wish all of our outgoing students the very best for the future and look forward to celebrating with them at our presentation evening later this year.”

