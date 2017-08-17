A-LEVEL RESULTS: Girls show their mettle at Spalding High School to shine despite ‘moving goalposts’

The ever-changing landscape of A-Level exams held no fears for Spalding High School students, three of whom are off to Oxford or Cambridge Universities.

Rebecca Wright, Katie Embling and Rosie Stevenson will fly the flag for high-quality Spalding education at Britain’s top two universities in another year when Spalding High School recorded a 100 per cent pass rate at A-Level.

A-LEVEL RESULTS DAY AT SPALDING HIGH SCHOOL: Jessica Jacob, Remi Clare (heading to Birmingham University to study biochemistry), Niamh O'Connor (off to study medicine at Liverpool University) and Tegan Archer (speech and language therapy at the University of East Anglia). Photo by Tim Wilson: SG170717-147TW.

Headmistress Michele Anderson blamed a “completely erratic” period in which the Year 12 AS-Level no longer counted towards the Year 13 A-Level for the slight dip in the number of students collecting A* to B grades.

But despite the dip from 61 per cent in 2016 to 58 per cent this year, Mrs Anderson confirmed that “the very great majority” of her students had secured places at their first choice of university.

Rebecca, of Spalding, who is heading to Keble College, Oxford, to study theology after topping her school’s A-Level results list with four A*s in general studies, history, religious studies and sociology.

She said: “It’s been a very busy year, but I’ve enjoyed it and the staff have been incredible in supporting me.

A-LEVEL RESULTS DAY AT SPALDING HIGH SCHOOL: Students share their excitement after collecting the grades of their dreams. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG170717-137TW.

“I can’t thank them enough and now I can’t wait to start my adventure in Oxford where I’m doing theology, a subject I’ve always been interested in and want to study further.”

Katie, of Wisbech St Mary, achieved three A*s in classical civilisation, English literature and sociology to earn her place at College, Cambridge, to study education with English.

She said: “I’m ecstatic and over the moon with my results after the stress of exams and I plan to celebrate with my friends and family.”

Another student to collect three A*s was Katie Ridlington, of Donington, whose top grades in maths, further maths and physics have lined her up with a place at Birmingham University to study theoretical physics and applied maths.

Katie said: “I was very surprised by how well I did but I’m obviously extremely happy with my results and can’t wait to study at Birmingham.

“My celebrations will probably include some time spent with my close friends, who have also just received amazing results, and definitely some partying.”

Mrs Anderson said: “Our students work incredibly hard and they have done so well which is why I’m so pleased with them.

“They have done remarkably well in a completely erratic year when the examining bodies shifted the grade boundaries and, to be frank, we didn’t know where the goalposts had been moved to.

“This is the first with the new A2 examination and so we’re really pleased that, yet again, our students have been rewarded with tremendously pleasing results.

“It is a testament to their commitment and hard work, alongside the support of their parents and the dedication of our experienced staff.

Dr Peter Gorton, chairman of governors at Spalding High School, said: “The girls have done very well and they’ve worked very hard, as have the teachers and parents who have supported them.”

“What I saw on Thursday morning was much rejoicing and a lot of people who were very proud of their results, as I was.”

