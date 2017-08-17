A-LEVEL RESULTS: Eight per cent jump in top grades paints ‘very pleasing picture’ for Spalding Grammar School

The A-Level upward curve has continued at Spalding Grammar School where students recorded a rise in the highest grades of more than eight per cent.

Headmaster Steven Wilkinson was jubilant in confirming that four of this year’s A-Level contingent, Tom Birdseye, James Rhodes, Robert Collison and Calvin Wilson, had sealed their places at Oxford and Cambridge University respectively.

A-LEVEL RESULTS DAY AT SPALDING GRAMMAR SCHOOL: James Rhodes is singing in the rain having secured his place at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge, to study computer sciences. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG170717-110TW.

Overall, the number of A* to B grades jumped from 48.5 per cent in 2016 to 57 per cent this year, with 28 per cent of students leaving Spalding Grammar School with grades of A* or A.

Tom, of Long Sutton and who is going on to study geography at Emmanuel College, Cambridge, after collecting two A*s in biology and maths, along with an A in geography, said: “I didn’t expect to get an A* in biology as the exams were difficult and it was a brand new course, while maths was harder than I expected.

“It was good to see everyone so happy and nice to have this exam success.”

James, of Wisbech and who is staying in his home county to study computer science at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge, after picking up three A*s in maths, further maths and psychology, said: “It’s been such a long journey to get there.

A-LEVEL RESULTS DAY AT SPALDING GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Robert Collison is set to study biological sciences at Hertford College, Oxford. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG170717-117TW.

“You never know what grades you’re going to get, but the teachers helped me quite a bit to make sure that I got the grades I needed.”

Robert, of Kings’s Lynn and who is set to study biological sciences at Hertford College, Oxford, with three A*s in biology, chemistry and maths, said: “I’ve worked very hard since I got my university offer to get the grades I did.

“I thought there was a chance that I’d get a B in biology so I’m a bit shocked that I’ve done so well in it.

Mr Wilkinson said: “There’s been a renewed focus this year on intervening with students where we have detected any difficulties and Ben Love (the school’s Director of Sixth Form Studies) has been working hard on a new system of monitoring and recording students’ progress.

“There’s also been a general refocusing on staff to push students to work harder, although the students themselves seem more switched on and motivated to succeed anyway.

“It’s very pleasing that we have some subjects (biology, English language and PE) whose results put us in line with the top 20 per cent of students in the country.

“I’m really pleased with all the hard work and effort put in by staff and students alike, with our best crop (four) of students going to Oxbridge since 2010.

“Overall, it’s been a very good year in which there’s been a very positive and pleasing picture, possibly more than we might have dared hope for.”

The Reverend John Bennett, chairman of governors, said: “The students have seen their hard work rewarded with an oustanding set of results.

“I congratulate those who will be going on to Oxford and Cambridge colleges in the autumn, along with all those who have exceeded their expectations in other ways and I congratulate them.”

Spalding Grammar School artists earn prizes

Light at the end of an exam tunnel at Spalding Grammar School

Oxbridge dreams for high-flying students in Spalding