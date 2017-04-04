A colourful cast lights up performance

Family and friends of Spalding High School have been treated to an excellent performance of The Wizard of Oz.

The performance was a resounding success, with a large cast from all year group.

There were three sets of principal characters who all took their turn each night in the lead roles.

There were some wonderful performances, and the singers were accompanied by an excellent orchestra.

The set and costumes were colourful, and the technical effects were impressive.

Backstage was also overseen by students from all years with roles in the technical team and the design team.

Director and head of drama Mrs Fisk alongside musical director and head of music Mrs Loose would like to thank everyone who participated in or supported the production in any way.

Headmistress Mrs Anderson said: “It was a pleasure to see so many students participating in the production and under the committed direction of Mrs Loose and Mrs Fisk, the production was, as ever, an excellent affair.

“Lots of parents and family members commented upon how well the students did and how proud we must be of them – they did and we are.”

