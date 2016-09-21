EDUCATION AWARDS: The natural world takes shape in school curriculum

The executive headteacher of The Priory School, Spalding, puts its success in winning the 2015 Environmental Award down to green education being a natural part of its curriculum.

Daran Bland, after receiving the trophy at last year’s Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian Education Awards, said: “It’s taken a lot of time and effort from our staff to drive our environmental curriculum forward.

“We really value this aspect of our education provision as it’s helped pupils to work with their practical skills, put things back into the environment and make the curriculum as life-orientated as possible.”

This year, an individual, class, form or school that has made positive changes and improved the quality of life around them and their community will be named Environmental Award winners 2016 at South Holland Centre, Spalding, on November 10.

Moore Thompson Chartered Accountants, of Spalding, Market Deeping, Peterborough and Wisbech, is sponsoring the award and managing partner Mark Hildred said: “As a firm, we take great pride in our local area and our wonderful environment.

“We ourselves have undertaken a number of environmental projects, including litter picks near to our offices.

“Therefore, we are delighted to be sponsoring the Environmental category at these prestigious Education Awards.

“Moore Thompson has a long and illustrious history of supporting local schools which it sees as part of its commitment to preparing and training the next generation of professionals.”

HOW TO NOMINATE

To nominate a school for an award, request a nomination form by emailing spaldingeditor@jpress.co.uk or call 01775 765419 and we will send one out to you. Please state which category/categories you wish to nominate in

