EDUCATION AWARDS: Hard work gets its rewards for 11-18s at secondary school

Richard Lord, the new head teacher of The Deepings School, wrote a newsletter for students, parents and guardians setting out his vision for success.

Mr Lord said: “We are working together for your benefit and to prepare you for life after The Deepings School.

“It is your right to access a high-quality education, but it is also your responsibility to push yourselves as hard as you possibly can to ensure that you make the most of the opportunities that we will make available to you over the course of this year.”

Secondary schools in South Holland, Bourne, Deeping St James, Baston and Kirton who have provided such “opportunities” through the dedication, innovation and hard work of teaching and support staff, governors, parents and students are being recognised by the Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian.

Our third Education Awards, to be presented at South Holland Centre, Spalding, on Thursday, November 10 at 7pm, will include an announcement of the winner of the School of the Year (Secondary) Award, sponsored by Maples Solicitors of Spalding.

Anita Toal, managing partner of Maples Solicitors, said: “We are delighted to be one of the sponsors for the Education Awards again this year.

TOP SCHOOL: Vice principal Sheila Paige (left) with students and staff from University Academy Holbeach, School of the Year (Secondary) 2015. Photo by Tim Wilson.

“The firm has been involved in supporting local schools since its formation in 1827 and I am currently vice chairman of Governors at Spalding High School, while our office manager Chris Ayre is a parent governor at Wygate Park Academy, Spalding.

“Children of our partners at Maples have all attended local state schools and we believe the local area is very lucky to have a number of schools that are providing an outstanding education for young people.

“These awards are a brilliant opportunity to recognise and reward the efforts of students, staff and schools.”

HOW TO NOMINATE

To nominate a school for an award, request a nomination form by emailing spaldingeditor@jpress.co.uk or call 01775 765419 and we will send one out to you. Please state which category/categories you wish to nominate in

