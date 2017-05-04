E-fit issued of distraction burglary suspect

Detectives investigating a distraction burglary in Gedney have released an e-fit of a suspect.

At approximately 6.35pm on Monday, April 24, a man called at the home of a woman in her 80s in Albert Avenue, claiming to be from the water board. He said he was carrying out emergency work and needed access to under the sink.

While the woman was emptying the cupboard for him, she realised that the man had left the kitchen and, on looking for him, found him with her handbag.

The suspect handed back the bag and left the house but it then became apparent that cash had been taken from the bag and other areas of the house had been entered and searched.

The suspect is described as being olive-skinned and wearing blue overalls and a baseball cap.

It is not clear if he left the area in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Spicer or DC Nesbit at Spalding CID by calling 101 and quoting incident number 374 of April 24.