‘Drunk’ woman reported after asking school children for cash

Police were called after a woman approached children in Crowland asking for money.

The youngsters were stopped by the woman, said by police to appear to be ‘under the influence of alcohol’, as they walked to South View Community Primary School yesterday morning (June 14).

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “A PCSO attended and spoke to the children and the circumstances appear to be that the woman was very much under the influence of alcohol. She was picked up by someone in a van and driven away. There were no further calls.”

We have approached the school for a comment.