Drove into parked cars and wall after drinking

A man who drove his car into a garden wall, demolishing it and damaging parked cars, has been banned from driving for 18 months.

Lukasz Karwowski (25), of Juniper Crescent, Spalding, admitted driving with excess alcohol and no insurance when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said Karwowski lost control of his Toyota Celica car at 1.55am on March 19 on Love Lane, Spalding, hit a front garden wall, which he destroyed, and damaged several cars.

She said he was found by police nearby and was arrested after failing a breath test.

He gave a reading of 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The magistrates banned him from driving for 18 months but offered him the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which would reduce the period of the ban by 18 weeks.

He was fined a total of £600 and ordered to pay £120 in costs and victim surcharge.