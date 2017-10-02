Drone deployed as hare coursers are out in force

Lincolnshire Police deployed its new all-terrain vehicles with drone support for the first time this weekend.

This new kit was put to good effect following a report of hare coursing near Sleaford. Drone operators were able to locate suspected hare coursers and direct officers with off-road capability to the scene.

As a result, four men from Darlington were arrested and will face a court appearance for trespassing in pursuit of game.

As part of Operation Galileo, officers from Lincolnshire’s Rural Crime Team, including members of the volunteer Special Constabulary, patrolled with roads policing officers from the East Midlands Specialist Operations Service and the multi-force Cross-Border Team this weekend.

On Sunday, there were reports of hare coursers in Moulton Chapel, Holbeach St Johns, Holbeach St Marks, Quadring, Moulton Eaugate, Spalding, Bourne, Horbling, Donington, Billinghay and Crowland.

Parallel Operation Galileo patrols were also undertaken by officers in Cambridgeshire and Leicestershire, accompanied by officers from the RSPCA and the HMRC roads-fuel team.

On Saturday, there were reports of hare coursing in several villages and town outside South Holland, including Alford and Horncastle.