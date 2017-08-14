Drivers fuming over ‘Marie Celeste’ roadworks at Moulton

Motorists have been left fuming by roadworks on the A151 at Moulton, with one driver telling us no work is being done and traffic lights keep failing.

The driver said: “These are the Marie Celeste roadworks because there’s been no work for a week and I’ve seen the lights jam three times.”

A county highways spokesman said: “The traffic lights were put out by BT as their manhole cover was sinking.

“Investigations found the manhole chamber below was collapsing and it wasn’t safe to drive on. They are now arranging for it to be repaired, and we have asked them to get it done as quickly as possible. There have been problems with lights, and BT have brought in a new traffic management company as a result.”

