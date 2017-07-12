Driver to be charged after Spalding crash

A two-vehicle crash on the A16 in Spalding at the weekend has led to a driver facing charges.

It happened at the roundabout near Springfields Outlet Shopping where a white Ford Focus and a lorry collided at about 4pm last Friday.

The car was later seized by police and its driver is to be charged with driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance.

The road was closed for about two hours while the scene was cleared but there were no injuries.