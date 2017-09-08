DRiver from Spalding thought his ban had ended

A Spalding man told police who had caught him driving while disqualified that he thought his ban ended when he had paid off all the fine, a court has heard.

Ingus Laipnicks (32), of Livingstone Drive, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court on Wednesday

Emma Wright, prosecuting, said Laipnicks, who had been banned from driving for a year after an excess alcohol conviction in January, was seen driving in Cowbit Road at 4am on August 13, and was arrested.

He told police he had paid his fine and assumed the ban finished when he’d paid it off.

Mitigating, Anita Toal said although Laipnicks had been in court when the ban was imposed, he had assumed wrongly that when he had paid the fine, the disqualification would end.

After hearing that Laipnicks could not carry out unpaid work because he worked nights, the magistrates fined him a total of £656 and ordered him to pay £126 in costs and charges.

He was also banned from driving for a further three months.