Drifters tribute to star at Two Lips Ball in Spalding

This year’s Two Lips Charity Ball will take you on a musical journey through the hits of The Drifters and allow you to hear some of the great Motown classics.

Organised by The Rotary Club of Spalding and Welland, the popular event will raise money for the Magpas Air Ambulance, PHAB and Rotary charities..

Top tribute band The Driftars are the stars of the ball, which will be held at Springfields Exhibition Centre, Spalding, on Saturday, March 18.

Over the years The Driftars have performed with some of the best and original line-ups of The Drifters, including Ben E. King, Billy Lewis and Tony Jackson.

They have also toured with stars such as Dionne Warwick, Lulu and The Fortunes.

The ball includes a three-course meal, a charity auction, gift tree, candy cart and portrait photographer.

• Tickets are £45 and available from Sarah Prior on 01775 720607.