Drawings by Holbeach’s famous son to go on display for firt time

Drawings by famous local antiquarian William Stukeley will go on display at Ayscoughfee Hall in Spalding next month for a unique exhibition.

The event, titled ‘An Important set of William Stukeley Drawings’, takes place at the historic venue between October 5 and 16 and is being presented by the Spalding Gentlemen’s Society.

The drawings are considered important for several reasons, not least for the light they shed on Stukeley’s role in shaping the evolution of garden design in Britain in the 18th century.

A spokesperson for the Spalding Gentlemen’s Society said: “This exhibition will be the first time that the drawings have ever been displayed in public.

“They are beautiful in their own right, examples of a drawing skill that used to be common before photography was invented in the nineteenth century.

“The drawings have recently been cleaned, conserved and mounted under a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.”

Gary Taylor, South Holland District Council’s portfolio holder for community, said: “We look forward to hosting this fascinating exhibition which we expect to attract much interest.”

William Stukeley (1687-1765) was a founder member of the Spalding Gentlemen’s Society in 1710 and a noted antiquarian.

Born in Holbeach, he was a pioneering antiquarian, famous for his field work at Avebury and Stonehenge and regarded as a father of British archaeology.

The exhibition will be open between 10.30am and 4pm but will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. Admission is free.

For more information about Ayscoughfee Hall and events held there visit www.sholland.gov.uk